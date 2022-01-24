Dancehall Artiste Mr. Lexx Hospitalized After Collapse Lung On Stage

Mr. Lexx revealed he’s hospitalized with a collapsed lung.

Prayers and well wishes are rolling in for Mr. Lexx, as the deejay suffered a collapsed lung during a performance on Sunday night and is now hospitalized. The 47-year-old made the disclosure via his Twitter page on Monday morning while assuring fans that he is recovering following surgery.

The Mountain View native shared a photo of himself in what appears to be a hospital bed, clad in a white sheet and an oxygen mask covering his mouth and nose.

The usually lively “Full Hundred” deejay appears to be in terrible shape, with tubes stretching from his hands to mouth. According to Mr. Lexx, born Christopher George Palmer, he is currently receiving treatment at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

“Ten mins into my performance last night, my right lungs collapsed, went straight into surgery last night. I’m ok now I guess. Thanks. Big up di docs at Andrew’s,” he informed fans in the caption.

Concerned fans quickly took to the post’s comment section to offer a speedy recovery and well wishes.

“Prayers for a speedy recovery – you are a blessing,” one person sympathized, while another added, “omg my suga plum sending you nuff love!!! Feel better.”

Fellow dancehall legend Nadine Sutherland also shared, “My prayers for your healing Mr. Lexx. Love and light.”

The well-loved Mr. Lexx, who is popular for his “real” and controversial tweets, is also popular among the artistes who kept Dancehall booming back in the 1990s up to the mid-2000s. While he is known for recording older hits such as “Cook,” “Good Hole,” “Halla Halla,” and “Ring Mi Cellie,” the deejay is still continuing on his musical journey, and last year blasted VP records for not releasing a number of his songs.

It has not yet been disclosed where the deejay was performing when the unfortunate incident occurred. In addition, there have been no further updates on the condition of the artiste or when he will be released from the hospital.

In November last year, Mr. Lexx made headlines when he was detained in Panama after arriving in the country. He revealed on Twitter that authorities questioned him about an arrest in the United States from 1997, in which the case against him was dropped. Luckily he got help from Jamaican government officials like Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Minister of Foreign affairs senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

Mr. Lexx is one of the most recognized names in dancehall from the 1990s golden era. Although he hasn’t been actively releasing new music now, his bookings are still coming in thanks to his vast catalog of hits and work he put in back then.