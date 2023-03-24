Damson Idris, Lori Harvey Shuts Down Breakup Rumors In Cheeky Video

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey seemingly reacts to breakup rumors in a cheeky Instagram video.

The rumor mill has it that the stunning Lori Harvey has turned Snow Fall actor Damson Idris into a dating statistic after just three months, but it seems that the rumor is false as the couple was spotted out on a date on Thursday night. On Thursday, some blogs ran with a story that the couple had broken up after being together for three months.

The couple was first linked together in late 2022, but they did not acknowledge any of the speculations that they were dating until January, when they went Instagram official. Since then, they made several public appearances for her birthday on January 13th.

Harvey also attended the Snow Fall final season premiere, and they were spotted on several dates over the last two months.

It’s unclear where the broke up rumor came from, but Media Takeout first ran the story that the pair had broken up. The rumor made headlines, especially since Harvey was infamous for her short dating relationships with rapper Future and later actor Michael B. Jordan. While both men appeared to be head over heels in love with her, Lori seemed to want more, and unlike the women who judged her, she left and went after what made her happy.

What makes her happy right now seems to be Damson Idris, and thankfully, the pair still seems to be going strong despite the intrusive rumors.

On his Instagram account, Idris posted a video of him and Harvey in black and white. The actor looks into the camera poignantly before pawning it to a smiling and blushing Harvey.

The video was shared on his Instagram Stories. There is also a photo of the couple shared by a fan on Twitter, which claimed that the couple was spotted attending Sza’s final stop on her SOS tour in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The finale concert to celebrate the chart-topping album was held at the Kia Forum in L.A. Damson Idris and Lori Harvey were seen holding hands while walking into the venue. Harvey has not reacted to the rumors, although she did post a few snaps of her cute fit on her Instagram account.

In the meantime, fans have been sharing their reactions to the breakup rumors.