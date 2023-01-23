CXC Biology exam sitters affected by Transport Board strike action Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Private and public students writing Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) papers today must find or make their way to the examination centres without assistance from the Transport Board.

Students dependent on the Transport Board buses and the public service vehicles working in partnership with the Transport Board under the TAP programme have been negatively impacted by the service providers’ work stoppage. This relates to both school-aged students and young adult or adult students sitting CXCs outside of school.

People had no clues from last night. They had no chance to beg a neighbour or cousin for a drop or ride

Drivers of the Transport Board are on strike as of this morning, Monday, January 23, 2023.

However, some teens and adults must still attend a school or their assigned examination centre by hook or crook to complete their Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) papers today.

Today is the CXC for Human and Social Biology. Paper 2 is being written this morning at 9 am. While in the afternoon at 1 pm, for the first time, private candidates will write the Human and Social Biology P3/2 alternative paper. Paper 2 is for two hours and Paper 3/2 is for one hour and 15 minutes.

Education Ministry officials have said that for students who are running late, provisions will be made to accommodate those candidates.

Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Alliance Owners of Public Transport, Mark Haynes says, “It’s not just children. There are people out of the school system who do CXCs. This will impact negatively on getting to their centres. They are, the Ministry is saying they will make provisions for those who are late but what does that mean? They must feel so displaced after studying so hard. That is going to present a challenge.

“And God knows if this is only for the day or how long this will go on… Something ain’t right. This [Transport Board strike] hit Barbadians like a tonne of bricks. People did not expect this. People had no clues from last night. They had no chance to beg a neighbour or cousin for a drop or ride here and there. The ministry ain’t get to send out a notice to say exams will be pushed by an hour or two or to tell people go to the nearest school for CXCs. This was kept well under wraps. It was very well planned. It was well-locked down.”

NewsAmericasNow.com