Cuba and SVG sign letter of intent for cooperation in education

Minister of Education Curtis King said he has signed a letter of intent with the Minister of Education of Cuba on cooperation in the area of education for both countries.

Speaking on NBC radio on Wednesday, Minister King said through the letter of intent a greater emphasis will be placed on special education between both countries.

Minister King, however, noted that the focus will not solely be on special education.

The education minister said the government recognizes the importance of inclusivity within the education sector.

Minister King attended a Meeting of the Ministers of Education of the Group of 77 + China in Cuba earlier this month where they deliberated on the challenges to their respective nations in matters of education in the context of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

