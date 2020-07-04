Cracks in the Trump-Europe relationship are turning into a chasm

London (CNN)For more than 70 years, the transatlantic alliance has served as the unshakable foundation of European stability and underpinned the values of the US-led Western order. In 2020, it appears that relationship is being rethought on both sides of the Atlantic. Earlier this week, the European Union declined to include US in its list of “safe countries,” meaning that American travelers will be unwelcome inside the bloc for the foreseeable future, due to the eyewatering US coronavirus infection numbers. Controversially, the list does includes China — the country where the virus originated — on the condition of reciprocal arrangements. The US is more alone than ever, just at the moment…