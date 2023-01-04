CPDC Scholarship call for NGO Leaders in Antigua & Barbuda (DEADLINE Jan 9, 2023)

Black Immigrant Daily News

Are you an NGO in Antigua and Barbuda?

Do you want to grow your organisation’s managerial and institutional capacity?

Do you want to learn how to effectively monitor and evaluate your project activities?

The Caribbean Policy Development Centre, with support from the European Union, is implementing a project to improve the effectiveness of the strategies and modalities for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Under this initiative, the CPDC will be hosting a funded three-day monitoring and evaluation (M&E) workshop for NGO personnel in Antigua and Barbuda.

This workshop aims to enhance the skills and capacity of NGO representatives to implement, manage and report on grant-funded projects.

All interested applicants are asked to complete the registration form below by January 9th , 2023.

Space is limited – so only successful applicants will be awarded a scholarship to participate in this workshop tentatively scheduled for January 31 – February 2, 2023.

Registration Link – www.volunteersunited.org/scholarship

