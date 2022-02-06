Covid-19: 4 doden, 129 besmettingen

Covid-19: 4 doden, 129 besmettingen
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
In Suriname zijn zondag vier personen overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. Voor deze maand staat het stertecijfer al op twintig, terwijl het dodental sinds de uitbraak in maart 2020 naar 1.283 steeg.
