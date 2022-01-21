Home
Covid-19: 3 doden en 715 nieuwe besmettingen
Open brief aan de President en Assemblee voorzitter
Open brief aan de President en Assemblee voorzitter
January 21, 2022
Open brief aan de President en Assemblee voorzitter
Open brief aan de President en Assemblee voorzitter
Artikel 108 van de Grondwet
Covid-19: 3 doden en 715 nieuwe besmettingen
46 mins ago
·
1 min read
The content originally appeared on:
De Ware Tijd Online
De afgelopen 24 uur zijn drie persoon overleden aan de gevolgen van Covid-19. Er zijn 715 nieuwe besmettingen. Dat is 42,43 procent van de 1.685 geteste personen. Er zijn nu 95 personen opgenomen in het ziekenhuis.
