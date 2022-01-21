Covid-19: 3 doden en 715 nieuwe besmettingen

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Covid-19: 3 doden en 715 nieuwe besmettingen
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
De afgelopen 24 uur zijn drie persoon overleden aan de gevolgen van Covid-19. Er zijn 715 nieuwe besmettingen. Dat is 42,43 procent van de 1.685 geteste personen. Er zijn nu 95 personen opgenomen in het ziekenhuis.
Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols