Couva man on $150,000 bail charged with raping, choking girl

A Couva man was granted $150,000 bail with a surety on Wednesday when he appeared before a Couva magistrate charged with two offences, including the rape of a female minor.

The police charged the 37-year-old accused with sexual penetration of a child and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He faced magistrate Alexander Prince, who adjourned the case to January 4.

A police statement on Friday said the accused allegedly pushed his stepdaughter, 16, onto a bed at his home and had sex with her against her will on December 1. He also reportedly choked the girl, threatened her, and slapped her face.

A report was made to the Gran Couva police station the same day, and the Central Division’s Child Protection Unit began investigations.

The police arrested and charged the accused on Monday.

Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Davidson and Sgt Cedeno-Figaro led the investigations, which included WPC Rogers-Flemming.

