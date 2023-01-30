Court clerk jailed for attempting to pervert course of justice

Black Immigrant Daily News

A typist clerk attached to the Suddie Supreme Court of Judicature was last week jailed for four months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mariano Persaud called “Mariam”, 39, of Zorg, Essequibo Coast, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where she had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following a trial before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, Persaud was found guilty as charged and sentenced to four months’ imprisonment.

She had been out on $50,000 bail pending her trial.On February 26, 2020, she told Ramkumar Singh, Adrian Chung, and Drikcpaul Gobin to lie to the Police surrounding the death of Arvin Tulsie Mayhilall.

Reports are that after Mayhilall died, relatives were told that the 25-year-old man of Lot 81 Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast, had fallen from a bench at Zorg and his prone body was discovered in the late evening by residents.

However, his mother, Jaiwantie Mayhilall had always maintained that her son was murdered, prompting an investigation. The post-mortem report revealed that Mayhilall died as a result of trauma to his head and a fractured spine.

Subsequently, Nankishore Persaud, 57, a pump attendant of Anna Regina Housing Scheme, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was charged and remanded to prison for the man’s murder.

