Couple found dead in St James Loop Jamaica
40 minutes ago

The St James police are probing a case in which a man is suspected to have killed his partner before taking his own life in the Cambridge community in the parish on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Robert Stewart of Ramtallie Boulevard in Cornwall Court, St James, and Alicia Smithson of Senior district in Hanover.

The couple was reportedly last seen by neighbours at about 6pm. on Monday.

Reports are that a relative tried to contact Alicia Smithson sometime after that, but did not make contact, and on Tuesday, residents went to the house to make checks.

They reportedly found Smithson tied to a bed, and a further search led to the discovery of Stewart’s body hanging from a piece of rope.

They were both later pronounced dead.

More details are to follow on the developing story.

