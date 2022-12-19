Counsellor Kelsey Cambridge suggest a multi-sectoral approach to address cyber bullying

Black Immigrant Daily News

A comprehensive multi-sectoral approach is needed to address cyber bullying on Social Media, especially among young people.

That’s according to Counsellor at the Child Development Division in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Kelsey Cambridge.

He made the point during his presentation at a Panel Discussion hosted recently by the Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Mr. Cambridge said there needs to be more collaboration with key stakeholders to address the issue of cyber bullying.

The discussion dubbed “When Sisters and Brothers Unite – Conversations on Gender Based Violence, was held at Frenches House, as part of activities to observe 16 days of Activism against Gender based Violence.

