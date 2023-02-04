Cops search for wanted man who fled crime scene leaving finger behind Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Hunts Bay Police have listed a man identified as Herbert Wallace otherwise called ‘Rickie’ of a Riverton City Address in Kingston 11, as wanted after he robbed a business establishment on Colleyville Avenue, Kgn 20 on Nov 28, 2022.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect as he left his finger behind.

Reports are that Wallace was in the process of robbing the business establishment when he accidentally shot his finger off, after taking a sum of money from the proprietor. He reportedly bolted from the scene leaving the finger behind.

Detectives from the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch submitted the finger to the lab where it was run through the fingerprint database and a match was made to Wallace.

As a result, the Hunts Bay Police is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts Herbert Wallace to contact them at 876-923-7111 or Crime Stop at 311.

Wallace now has a missing index finger.

NewsAmericasNow.com