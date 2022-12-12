Cops question suspect, guards killed in St Andrew, identified Loop Jamaica

Police say they now have a suspect in custody who they are now questioning in relation to the case where the bodies of two security guards were found on China Harbour Engineering Company’s compound in Plantation Heights, St Andrew on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Lincoln Royal and Brandon Small. Police said the bodies of both men were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Operations officer for the St Andrew South police Division, Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto reported that at about 11:00 pm on Sunday gunshots were heard on the compound and an alarm was raised.

A team of police arrived at the location early Monday and during a search, the bodies were found.

At the same time, the police say a third security guard who was reported missing has been found alive.

Police earlier launched a search after they found the vest and other work equipment of the missing security on the compound.