Cops identify man shot dead in brazen New Kingston attack Loop Jamaica

The man who was shot and killed in a brazen attack in New Kingston late Friday has been identified.

He is Rohan Sharp, a 56-year-old businessman of a Kingston 5 address.

At the same time, police say as they continue to probe the incident they are not ruling out suggestions that the attack may have been a contract killing.

“We are following several leads, we cannot disclose too much as the case is at a sensitive stage, but we are not ruling out the possibility that it could have been a hit,” said one detective in the case.

Reports are that a few minutes after 7 pm, men on a motorbike pulled up along the man, who was sitting in a Nissan motor vehicle and cut him down in a hail of bullets, before speeding off and making good their escape.

The police were alerted and shortly after, found Sharp slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

“About seven shot mi hear and mi just tek weh miself,” a bystander told a news reporter after the incident.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting incident.