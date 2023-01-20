Cops direct traffic, advise Rebel Salute patrons to expect delays Loop Jamaica

With scores of people already making their way to night one of Rebel Salute at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann, the police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.

In an advisory Friday, which is the first night of the two-night event, the police said they have implemented a traffic management plan to ease the congestion.

Loop News observed several police officers along the corridor close to the venue, including officers on motorcycles, directing traffic.

On way to the venue, traffic was flowing smoothly at about 9:00pm.

The police also advised motorists, if possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays.Rebel Salute is having its 29th staging and first in-person show in two years.