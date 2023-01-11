Contractor told to fix defects on Burma Access Road

Black Immigrant Daily News

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

A recent publication about a section of roadway noted to be that of the Burma Access Road, Mahaicony, has garnered the attention of the Ministry of Public Works.

Consequently, citizens and residents of the named community are advised that the Ministry had engaged contractor Premium Asphalt, through the competitive bidding process for the rehabilitation of a section of the Burma Access Road, Mahaicony.

Works then commenced on April 27, 2022, with a four (4) month duration.

Works comprised placement and compaction of white sand/ sand clay in sections where bulging of the roadway had existed; placement and compaction of 200mm thick crushed aggregates and 50 mm asphaltic concrete surface, along with the construction of the road shoulders and marking of the finished asphaltic road surface.

The road works, inclusive of paving were substantially completed on August 16, 2022, with overall completion of the project on November 10, 2022, due to delays attributed to the unfavourable weather pattern.

The project’s Defects Liability period will come to an end on November 9, 2023.

Please also be advised that the Ministry has engaged the contractor on correcting the existing defects, and the remedying of the defect is scheduled to commence on January 14, 2022.

NewsAmericasNow.com