Comerciantenan Uni a keda decepciona cu Parlamento ta sostene un deal siendo no a ni mira e contract

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Comerciantenan Uni a keda decepciona cu Parlamento ta sostene un deal siendo no a ni mira e contract
The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN); E siman aki, Frans Ponson di Comerciantenan Uni a bisa cu e deal firma entre Eagle LNG y WEB Aruba NV, y cu e asunto a wordo trata…
Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols