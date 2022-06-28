Colombian prison riot sparks fire, killing 51 people

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Bogota, Colombia (CNN)A fire inside an overcrowded Colombian prison killed 51 inmates in the early hours of Tuesday morning, authorities said, marking one of the deadliest incidents of its kind in the country’s recent history.

The fire broke out amid a chaotic scene inside the penitentiary in the western Colombian city of Tolua.

At about 2 a.m. local time, a fight broke out among prisoners, according to Colombian Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz. One inmate set a mattress ablaze during the brawl, and flames spread across the prison wing, Ruiz said at a news conference Tuesday.

“The penitentiary personnel tried to take care of it themselves, but the flames were too strong and we had to wait for the arrival of the firefighters to control the situation,” Ruiz said.

Twenty-four people were injured, including an unspecified number of guards.

Read More