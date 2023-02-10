Cleaning company finds almost 500 rounds of ammunition in Red Bay Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Cleaning company finds almost 500 rounds of ammunition in Red Bay Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that on Monday, February 6, officers responded to a report that a number of rounds of ammunition had been found by a cleaning company, during the clearing of a cesspool at an address in the Red Bay area.

According to the RCIPS, officers attended the location and oversaw the full clearing of the cesspool, which resulted in a total of nearly 500 rounds of ammunition, of various calibers, being recovered.

The RCIPS said that the matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is being asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

See also

Any member of the public who wishes to send anonymous tips can do so directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols