Clarendon College whip JC 3-0 to win Olivier Shield Loop Jamaica

daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College defeated their urban area counterparts Jamaica College (JC), the Manning Cup champions, 3-0 to lift the season-ending ISSA Olivier Shield title at the Stadium East Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Clarendon College were winning the Olivier Shield — the symbol of schoolboy supremacy — for the third time in the last five years. It was their sixth Olivier Shield overall having previously won in 1977, and 1978, shared with Dunoon Technical in 1998 and won in 2018 and 2019.

The Lenworth Hyde-coached boys from Chapleton, Clarendon, turned in a masterful display and outclassed JC.

Marques Reid gave Clarendon College the lead in the 20th minute with his 10th goal of the season.

But before JC knew what hit them, Devonti Hodges — son of former national striker Devon Hodges — made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute. Being a defender, it was a beautiful goal from just outside the box that his father Devon, a feared striker in his time, would have been proud of.

With coach Daveon Ferguson pulling his two top strikers, Maquan Aldridge and Tarick Ximinez, midways through the second half, apparently throwing in the towel, the outstanding Keheim Dixon put the icing on the cake for Clarendon College, latching onto a long throw-in and calmly slotted home in the 84th minute.

It was a fitting finale for Clarendon College which lost one of their managers, Neville Peart, in a car accident after visiting some of the Kingston-based players on December 2.

Winning coach Lenworth Hyde who was the star of their 1977 all-conquering team that won their first Olivier Shield, said his team turned up for this encounter and delivered.

“Everybody turned up today, I couldn’t even make a change,” he said smiling.

It was Clarendon College’s second title of the season and Hyde noted that if they had not won the all-island title it would have been a disappointing season.

“Seeing that everybody expected from us, the best team in the league, we had to put it out on the pitch and have trophies to show for it and it was fitting tonight what we did,” he explained.

Meanwhile, JC, hunting the unique triple having won the Manning Cup and Champions Cup, lost their first game of the season, and coach Daveon Ferguson pointed out that his boys were mentally tired.

“Was a difficult game. What you saw today was two teams, one with 11 days rest and one with three. But no excuses I think Clarendon College is a class team and they showed today and are deserved winners,” said Ferguson.

“We wanted this one today but physically, mentally we were not there and congratulations to Clarendon College,” he added.

Clarendon College finished the schoolboy football season with only a defeat, this against a Kingston College (KC) team inspired by the outstanding Dujuan Richards in the semifinals of the Champions Cup on November 26. KC won the match 4-2 with Richards scoring all the goals.

Both Clarendon College and JC will next be in action in January when they travel to Trinidad and Tobago for a four-team tournament.

