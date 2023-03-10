Civil Society: New IPCC report must signal to polluters their time is time up

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report under the Sixth Assessment Cycle will be released on 20 March following negotiations next week by governments on the ‘Summary for Policymakers’.

The report will gather and distill scientific evidence from the IPCC working group reports and special reports published between 2018 and 2022. It will be the last such report from the IPCC in this cycle until further reports are published under the next assessment cycle, which could be only in 2027 or 2028.

Culminating with this Synthesis Report, the science from the IPCC is crucial evidence to governments for this decade on the current state of the climate crisis. It must serve as a warning to polluters that their time is up.

The window of time to keep global temperatures below 1.5?C is fast closing in. Current climate targets put the world on a 2.8?C pathway by 2100. A rapid equitable fossil fuel phase out must be top priority for all governments while scaling up investments in renewables and energy efficiency measures. Wealthy nations must substantially increase their international climate finance based on their fair share.

Past reports under this assessment cycle have underlined the dire situation and stated unequivocally that greenhouse gases – from the reliance on fossil fuels, industrialization and land-use – is driving up emissions and causing unprecedented levels of global heating.Human actions have caused the last decade to be the warmest decade in the last 125,000 years. Sharpening inequities show that the richest 10% of households contribute about 36%-45% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Communities in many vulnerable regions will experience the limits of adaptation even before 1.5?C warming and sea-level rise poses an existential threat to some small islands and low-lying coastal areas. Nearly 3.6 billion people worldwide are now climate vulnerable. than 1.5 degrees – incremental change is by far not enough.” – Manfred Treber, Senior Adviser Climate/Transport, Germanwatch

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com