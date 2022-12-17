Civil servants to get back pay on Dec. 30, PM affirms

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne

PM Gaston Browne said: “The last two weeks, we had about $180,000,000 to raise to deal with payments such as debt payments, two salaries, one at the end of November and 1 on the 15th of December, and back pay.

And let me make it abundantly clear, we are paying back pay, Friday the 30 December.

So I’m saying to all public servants, those who are in the service currently and who would have been on the job during that period of negotiation in 2018, 2019, and 2020, we’re paying them a full month’s salary to go toward their back pay.

Now, there are some who would not be paid on time because, one, they may be out of the service and researchers have to be done, or those who came in late, maybe after December 2020, because they have to prorate and calculate.

It’s easy to just shoot off the salaries. We can do that.

So for those who were employed, as of the end of December 2020, we will definitely pay them a month’s salary.

We’re going to pay everybody, but the others may take a few more weeks to calculate it. “

NewsAmericasNow.com