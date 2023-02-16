CIBC FirstCaribbean appoints new director of corporate banking Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Newton as Director, Corporate Banking for Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

In making the announcement which took effect on February 13, 2023, Managing Director for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Donna Wellington hailed Jeffrey as an “accomplished professional with a deep passion and commitment to service excellence”.

“Jeffrey is a seasoned Corporate banker who has led on many complex deals over the years, guided always by a determination to deliver for the client. I am confident that he will bring that same fervour to his new role,” Wellington said.

Newton joined CIBC FirstCaribbean in 2015 as a Credit Manager after spending a number of years working as a pension’s consultant in Barbados.

Since joining the bank, he held progressively senior roles in the Corporate Banking department working as a Senior Corporate Manager for three years and prior to his latest appointment was the Head of Credit Underwriting & Portfolio Management responsible for end-to-end credit process across Barbados and the OECS.

Newton said he was honoured to be appointed to the post noting that it was “a great opportunity to continue to support my team members and the wider bank. My main focus remains our clients and delivering best-in-class customer service and providing a modern banking experience to meet our client’s needs”.

Newton, a Barbados scholar and three-time CIBC FirstCaribbean Annual Achiever Award winner, holds a bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science with First Class Honours from City University in London, England.

He also holds the Diploma in Actuarial Techniques from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and is a CFA Charter holder, CFA Institute.

NewsAmericasNow.com