Christmas Razzle Dazzle gala charity to raise funds for animals Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary is hosting Christmas with Razzle Dazzle, a gala charity event to raise funds to be used in caring and protecting vulnerable animals and at-risk pets.

The fundraiser on December 2 will feature an auction of promises to the cause, and officially launch a Christmas gift campaign urging individuals and companies to donate throughout the season.

Barbadians can show their support for this worthy cause, this Friday, while enjoying a sparkling evening of glitz and glamour, in the gorgeous gardens of the British High Commissioner’s residence.

Razzle Dazzle will be hosted by radio personality, Astra Babb, and entertainment will be provided by the Barbados Police Service Band, and DJ Kirk Brown from 7pm. Guests will also enjoy a fashion show by Butterfly Boutique, and premium bar service by Foursquare Distillery.