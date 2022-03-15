Christian Eriksen recalled to Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

The midfielder collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen last year and received life-saving treatment on the pitch. Eriksen was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker intended to prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore regular heart rhythm.

The 30-year-old signed as a free agent for Premier League club Brentford in January after former club Inter Milan terminated his contract, as Serie A rules do not permit footballers to play in Italy’s top division with an ICD fitted.

He made his Brentford debut as a substitute in the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on February 26 and has since started in back-to-back victories for the Bees.

Denmark is set to play friendly matches against the Netherlands on March 26 and Serbia on March 29.

