Chrisean Rock Earns First Hot 100 Song While Embracing Motherhood

Chrisean Rock is celebrating her Billboard Hot 100 debut just two months after giving birth to her first child.

The endless drama between Chrisean Rock and her alleged baby daddy Blueface came to a head recently when she performed her increasingly popular single, “Mr. Take Ya B*tch,” at a party in Miami where he was in attendance. The song, which also stars rapper Lil Mabu, is a 1-minute and 48-second rap trolling Blueface.

The track began to pick up steam after Rock’s performance at the Miami party, which seemingly angered Blueface. The rapper was quick to counter a story Chrisean shared about voluntarily handing off the pendant she got from him to a random girl in the bathroom. In response, Blue took to social media to clear the air with “the real tea,” according to him.

He claimed that his alleged baby mama basically stalked him and stayed at the same hotel as him in Miami, later showing up to the party wanting to stand next to him. It was then that he alleges that he rejected her, and she started crying, went to the bathroom, and gave the pendant away.

Fast forward to today, and Chrisean has her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” debuted at No. 96 on the chart in this tracking week (Nov. 11), marking Lil Mabu’s second Hot 100 hit. At the beginning of November, the pair topped the TikTok Billboard Top 50 tally in its second week on the chart. After learning that the collaboration even reached the coveted spot on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, Chrisean took to Twitter to say, “Can’t make this up all glory to Jesus !!” The song also landed at No. 33 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, earning Rock her first top 40 hit on that chart.

Considering its social media success, specifically on TikTok, Chrisean Rock, and Lil Mabu’s viral song is poised to continue surging up the charts.

In a new tweet about motherhood, Rock wrote, “I’m so in love with being your mommy.”