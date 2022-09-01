Chris Brown, Jordin Sparks Sings “No Air” Flawlessly For First Time In 15 Years

Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks still can perform “No Air” live without skipping a beat 15 years after the song’s release.

Chris Brown ended his One Of Them Ones tour with a classic R&B track that is revered by his fans. The tour ended in Las Vegas last night, and fans were delighted to see the American Idol season six winner, Jordin Sparks, grace the stage for their hit “No Air,” which was a major hit for the duo back in 2008.

What was special about her appearance was that this was the first time in more than ten years the two shared a stage for that track. The moment was not lost on the Arizona native either, who took to Instagram to post, “15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform ‘No Air.’”

“Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your One Of Them Ones tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart,” she added.

“I LOVED# this song. I remember one summer in NYC, my friends and I were in her apt with no ac, hot and miserable and just broke out singing this song. Random but it was the best summer and this song will always bring me back there much love!” one fan said, and another added, “was here for this! And I cried when he brought you up on stage! Such a beautiful surprise.”

The track took the world by storm and peaked at No. 3 on the charts in the US and climbed into the Top 10 rankings around the globe. Even after so many years, it remains an R&B favorite with fans.

“No Air” music video currently has 357 million views on YouTube and has been certified platinum by the RIAA.