Chloe Bailey Met With Severe Backlash After Teasing Chris Brown Collab

Chloe Bailey’s announcement that she is collaborating with R&B artist Chris Brown on her upcoming debut solo album has not been as well received as the artist thought.

On Thursday, Bailey shared a photo of her and Brown in a sultry embrace as she announced the upcoming release of the track “How Does It Feel.” She wrote in her post, “2nd PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrownofficial? 2/24.” In the photo she wore a black gown while Brown donned an all-black leather outfit.

The announcement infuriated her fans, who caused the song to trend online as fans shared that they were disappointed in Chloe Bailey choosing to collaborate with Chris Brown. Even Beyonce got a few strays in the dragging that went on into the evening on Thursday.

“I think it’s time to unstan cause girl wtf,” one fan wrote under Chloe’s post on Instagram.

“Chloe this is so disappointing,” another said. “Is it really that difficult to not work with known abusers or do ppl in the industry just not care at all,” another added.

Many outraged fans expressed disappointment that Chloe Bailey was associating with Brown due to the past incident with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, whom he admitted to assaulting more than a decade ago, and some also mentioned the recent rape allegations against the artist although that lawsuit was dropped after the artist submitted evidence to police proving he and the woman had consensual sex.

Some fans also defended Brown, noting that he has changed over the years and deserved a chance to grow.

“If they were dismissed or charges filed they don’t count as actual charges. Didn’t Karreuche do an interview saying he didn’t touch her? To settle doesn’t mean you did anything, they could have paid them off because there was lack of evidence and didn’t want to drag it out. At least when he pleads guilty he’s owning up to his mistakes. Having PTSD and bipolar fucks your head up and you react before you think. He’s been busting his a$$ to prove he’s not the guy people claim him to be,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Literally everyone commenting is the same people who were praising him listening to under the influence & everyday likeee .. yesterday. Please stop picking and choosing when yall wanna be a fan . Cus if this man passed away rn these comments would be way different.”

Beyoncé also caught a few strays as fans questioned her approving the song since Chloe is signed to Parkwood.

“Is Chloe still signed with Parkwood because what is this @Beyonce?” a fan asked on Twitter.

“Beyoncé needs to hold an emergency Roc Nation meeting NOW. First Halle and now Chloe,” another said.