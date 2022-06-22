China sends dozens of warplanes into skies near Taiwan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)A total of 29 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, according to the island’s Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force planes were a mix of fighter jets, early warning and control aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft, electronic intelligence aircraft, and aerial refueling aircraft.

It was the third-highest daily number of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s ADIZ since the start of the year and comes less than a month after China sent 30 warplanes on a similar mission.

In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled combat aircraft to warn the Chinese jets away, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities, the Defense Ministry added.

Chinese J-11 fighter jets — seen here in a 2009 file photo — were among the warplanes that flew near Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the island’s Defense Ministry.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island at the end of the Chinese civil war more than 70 years ago.

