China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea for first time since 2006

United Nations (CNN)Russia and China on Thursday vetoed a US-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korea in a vote the US ambassador to the UN called dangerous, disappointing and likely to fuel Pyongyang’s program to develop nuclear-capable missile systems.

The move comes after more than a dozen North Korean ballistic missile tests this year, all of which violated previous UN resolutions and which US officials argued necessitated another international response.

A resolution needs nine “yes” votes and no vetoes by the permanent members of Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom or the United States to be adopted by the UN Security Council. The 13 other members of the Security Council voted to adopt the resolution.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blasted the vetoes from Russia and China, which hadn’t blocked any of the nine previous sanction votes made since 2006, saying the gravity of the threat from North Korea’s weapons program has not changed.

“For the first time in 15 years, a UN Security Council member has used a veto to stop the council from fulfilling its responsibility to hold the DPRK (North Korea) accountable for its unlawful proliferation,” the US envoy said in a statement made on behalf of the US, Japan and South Korea.

