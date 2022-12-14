Chef gets life in prison for killing 15-y-o girlfriend Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A St Andrew chef, who in 2017 murdered his 15-year-old girlfriend, was sentenced in the Home Circuit Court to spend life in prison.

Amar Fairweather, 31, pleaded guilty to murder under a plea deal, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to the gun-related charge, which threatened to void a plea deal that Fairweather had received. However, he later changed his plea and was sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of firearm and seven years for possession of ammunition.

As a condition of the plea deal, upon the recommendation of the Prosecution, Fairweather will spend 23 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The sentence was imposed on Tuesday.

The late Denise Hume in a photo the child posted of herself in a Facebook post.

On December 21, 2017, at about 3 in the afternoon, the teenager, Denise Hume, was home with other family members preparing for Christmas Day when Fairweather entered the yard. The Jose Marti Technical High School student had texted him, ending their relationship.

According to reports, he was seen entering Denise’s cousin’s room with a pistol. Shortly after, a loud explosion was heard.

Family members, who rushed into the room, saw the teen on the ground with blood coming from her head.

Fairweather, who was seen standing over her with a gun in his hand, claimed that she killed herself. Hume would have celebrated her 16th birthday on December 27.

Fairweather then took away a spent casing and fled the area.

He was captured in Clarendon in 2020 and charged.

NewsAmericasNow.com