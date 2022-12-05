Chastanet Urges No Fear Or Favour In Tackling Crime – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Amid the latest upsurge in gun violence in Saint Lucia, opposition leader Allen Chastanet has urged no fear or favour in dealing with crime.

“Whilst crime, in general, remains a concern, the daily robberies and murders committed using guns is something that must be tackled without fear or favor,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

The former Prime Minister asserted that the weekend gun violence was a reminder to take the crime issue much more seriously and do something meaningful sooner rather than later to deal with “this persistent scourge.”

Chastanet also advocated greater efforts to get illegal guns and ammunition off the streets and strengthen Saint Lucia’s borders to reduce the flow of guns.

At the same time, he spoke of the need to help citizens find alternative ways of resolving conflicts.

In addition, the Micoud South MP expressed condolences to the families and friends of those whose lives were unfortunately cut short at the weekend and wished a speedy recovery to the other 13 persons recovering from gunshot wounds.

“Saint Lucia, we’re better than this,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

