Cedar Grove man found Dead at Home

Black Immigrant Daily News

A well-known tailor was discovered dead inside his home on Tuesday, December 6, and the Police are conducting inquiries into the matter.

Reports say that Glenville Thomas, from Cedar Grove, operated a thriving tailor business on New Street, where he sewed for a number of institutions, including banks.

It is unclear, at this time, whether his death was from natural causes. However, some residents are voicing concern and linking the number of sudden deaths to a phenomenon identified as SADS – or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome – in the United States.

There has been no confirmation of this by the local medical authorities, however.

SOURCE: Real News

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com