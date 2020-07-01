CCJ To Rule Next Week On Guyana Matter

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 2, 2020: The Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ), is set to rule on the Guyana election appeals case next week.

President of the CCJ, Justice Adrian Saunders, stated at the conclusion of a long day of virtual arguments presented in the Guyana election matter that the court will deliver a ruling on July 8th at 3 p.m.

Lawyers for the People’s Progressive Party and a supporter of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) on Wednesday laid out their arguments on whether the CCJ has jurisdiction to hear an appeal of a Guyana Court of Appeal decision on the question of valid votes.

Attorney-at-Law, John Jeremie, for APNU+AFC respondent Eslyn David, maintained that the regional court does not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal because the Guyana constitution and the CCJ Act prohibit this.

Senior Counsel, Douglas Mendes, for PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and presidential candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ally, conceded that the CCJ does not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal but to quash the case altogether because the Guyana Court of Appeal had no jurisdiction in the first place.

The CCJ, meanwhile, also reiterated that its order requiring the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) not to issue any results of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections until the regional court determines an appeal by the PPP/C, stands.

This means that Guyana’s election drama will now be pushed into 128 days since the country’s March 2nd elections.

