CBC holiday operational hours for Sister Islands air cargo imports Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

As the holidays approach, CBC advises the public of their holiday operational department hours in the Sister Islands for December 2022 and the beginning of January 2023.

CBC’s office at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport operational hours will be extended on Friday, 23rd December (Christmas Eve observed) until 5:00 pm. However, all other offices will be closing at 12:00 noon and remain closed on Saturday 24th December.

CBC offices will also be closed Monday, 26th December, and Tuesday, 27th December (Christmas Day and Boxing Day observed). Regular office hours will resume, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, 28th December.

All offices will close again at 12:00 noon on Friday, 30 December 2022, and will remain closed on Saturday, 31 December 2022. Regular office hours will resume, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 3rd of January 2023.

Collect cargo as soon as possible

In addition to the foregoing, CBC is advising that, due to the increase in the volume of air cargo during the Christmas season, businesses and individuals in the Sister Islands are encouraged to collect their cargo as soon as possible from the Cayman Airways Warehouse at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (for assistance, contact CBC at 948-2222 or 948-1310).

NewsAmericasNow.com