Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week Loop Cayman Islands

Breaking News

Public Health removes requirements for COVID testing

Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week

It is time to register to vote for the gambling & cannabis referendum

Enforcement $2.8m US court order being sought against person in Cayman

Miss Universe Puerto Rico allows transgender contestant for first time

CUC warns customers of fake email that is being circulated

Water service interruption planned for Poindexter Road this weekend

FATF gives further details of Cayman Islands’ grey list status

Doctors Express queries absence of criminal proceedings for Dr Lee

Government gives up the Miss Cayman Islands Universe franchise

Sunday Feb 26

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Water Authority-Cayman informs customers that works are planned for the Cayman Kai area Monday, February 27, Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, to repair a leak.

To facilitate the work, customers on the following roads may experience intermitted service between 8pm Monday and 4am Tuesday and between 8pm Tuesday and 4am Wednesday:

Water Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

See also

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards

World News

Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; 43 dead, 80 survivors

Cayman News

Public Health removes requirements for COVID testing

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols