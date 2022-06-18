Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Reacts To Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ With LGBTQ Post

Alex Fine is not here for Diddy Love’s latest song, “Gotta Move On,” which has fans speculating that he is speaking about his relationship with Cassie in the past.

Before marrying Fine, Cassie dated Diddy for almost ten years. She and the Bad Boy Records CEO broke up more than six years ago, and in that time, Cassie married Fine, and now they have two adorable daughters.

On Friday, Diddy released a song with Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On,” which speaks about Cassie moving on, so he has to move on as well. Diddy has been promoting the song and even shared clips of him dancing to the tune.

“You found a new man, so I gotta move on/Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know/I won’t say you’re wrong/Guess you had to move on,” Diddy says in the song.

Fans of Cassie and even Diddy called him out for being toxic for releasing that song now, especially at a time when Cassie is in a good relationship that Diddy couldn’t give her, and he too appears to have moved on with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

The fans are not the only ones who reacted. Alex Fine also reacted as he shaded Diddy with an LGBTQ post about coming out of the closet.

“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends,” Fine wrote along with a link to “LGBT foundation.” He added, “Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.”

Social media users believe that the post is directed at Diddy, given the emphasis on the song name and the fact that in the picture he shared, the words ‘Love’ appeared, which Diddy has now taken to refer to himself as.

The shade itself is a low blow by Diddy, whom some bloggers claim is allegedly gay. The rapper has never confirmed the rumors and has only publicly dated women.

In the meantime, Fine is also no stranger to Diddy, as he was his trainer before dating Cassie in 2019. Cassie and Alex have two beautiful daughters, Frankie, born in December 2019, and Sunny, born in March 2021.

Cassie herself has not responded to the latest song or her husband’s reactions.