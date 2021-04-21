The U.S. government on Tuesday slapped ‘do not travel’ warnings on over 15 Caribbean nations as it updated its travel advisories it said, “to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 travel health notices.”
Caribbean Travel – US Warns Slaps ‘Do Not Travel’ Warnings On Over 15 Caribbean Countries
The U.S. government on Tuesday slapped ‘do not travel’ warnings on over 15 Caribbean nations as it updated its travel advisories it said, “to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 travel health notices.”