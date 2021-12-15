Caribbean Travel – This Caribbean Island Is A Huge Winner At World Travel Awards

Jamaica’s famous Dunn’s River Falls was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction for 2021.

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021: Despite the ongoing pandemic, one Caribbean island has enjoyed a hat trick of destination awards this year at the World Travel Awards.

Jamaica has won the awards for ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ as the 2021 World Travel Awards, the leading authority that recognizes and rewards excellence in travel and tourism, were unveiled.

Jamaica also picked up the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Destination; the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination for 2021 and the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination for 2021.

The Caribbean’s Leading Entertainment Venue 2021 went to Margaritaville Caribbean, Jamaica and the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 2021 was Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Jamaica Tourist Board won the top award as leading tourist agency across the Caribbean while its famous Dunn’s River Falls was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction for 2021.

Sangster International Airport, Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport for 2021 and Club Mobay @ Sangster International Airport, Jamaica, named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge for 2021.

It’s Historic Naval Dock in Port Royal Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project for 2021 while the Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency Award and the Leading Tour Operator award for 2012, went to GO! Jamaica Travel and The Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company 2021 was Island Car Rentals

Several hotels in Jamaica also picked up 2021 awards across the Caribbean. Rockhouse, Jamaica and GoldenEye, Jamaica both were named the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel for 2021while Jamaica Inn was named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort for 2021. The Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences for 2021 was the Tryall Club, also of Jamaica. Round Hill Hotel & Villas was named the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort for 2021 while the Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel for 2021went to Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica. The Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Villa award was also a Jamaican hotel, with the honors going to Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye, Jamaica while the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2021 was Sandals South Coast, Jamaica.