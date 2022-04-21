Bonaire is among Caribbean countries to drop COVID-19 mandates.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 21, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending April 21, 2022:

At least three Caribbean countries are seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases even as the CDC lowered its Travel Advisory rankings and a US Judge threw out a travel mask mandate. Cuba, Barbados and French Guiana have all seen a spike in new cases this week.

This Comes As The CDC Has Now Lowered All Its Warnings On The Caribbean To Level Three.

Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex will Begin A tour Of the Eastern Caribbean islands of Antigua & Barbuda, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines Today, April 22-28th. A tour of Grenada has been abandoned.

The U.S. Is Warning Americans to Exercise increased caution if Travelling To the Dominican Republic due to crime There.

Bonaire has ditched all of its COVID-19 travel requirements. From April 20, 2022, onward anyone may travel to Bonaire without the requirements for a negative COVID-19 test result, vaccination certificate, or recovery certificate.

International travelers To Jamaica Now no longer Need to present a negative coronavirus test before arriving as of April 16th. In addition, Jamaica’s mandate to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces Ended n April 15th.

American Airlines is now offering flights to the Ian Fleming Airport in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, becoming first American carrier to do so.

And If You Are Dreaming of Havana? Beginning May 4, 2022, Southwest will offer three daily round-trip flight services between Fort Lauderdale and Havana.