News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 13, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Crimes in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Belize, The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are keeping them on the Canadian Travel advisory list which warns all Canadians to exercise a high level of caution if travelling to any of the six.

Beginning on April 6, 2023 JetBlue will add two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Curacao, increasing the non-stop route from three days a week to five days. The roundtrip routes will be available on a Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rotation.

From Feb. 15th, Cape Air is launching new flights between St Thomas, US Virgin Islands and Nevis. The new service will operate daily, along with a pair of flights on Sunday.

And American Airlines this week launched a second daily nonstop flight to the island from Miami, making it two flights per week. The first departs Miami at 10:05 AM, arriving in St Kitts at 2:12 PM. The later flight departs at 12:05 PM, arriving in St Kitts at 4:04 PM.

Air Canada is offering Flight & Hotel packages from Toronto to St. Lucia, Curacao and Grenada. Choose from 7 months but make sure to book four months in advance for deals starting at around $1,500 with 1st checked bag free. Book at https://vacations.aircanada.com/.

Spend Feb 28 – Mar 7 in the DR for 7 nights. Get hotel and a roundtrip ticket plus taxes & fees from Atlanta to San Domingo for US $568 on Expedia HERE

Or stay at The Breeze USVI from Mar 30 – Apr 4. Fly from Boston to St. Thomas for $1,108. That includes airfare, room plus taxes & fees. Get it now on Expedia HERE

Celebrity Cruises is offering up a deal you can’t refuse. Available now through March 1, 2023, travelers can enjoy a massive 75% off their second guest’s cruise fare, save up to an additional $800 per stateroom, and get up to $800 to spend on board. The offer is applicable on most cruises sailing now through April 30, 2025, and easily bookable at celebrity.com.