Britain’s Prince William (C) and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge (R) will wrap up their Caribbean tour tomorrow in the Bahamas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 25, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending March 25, 2022:Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are on the last leg of a Caribbean tour, landing at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas yesterday. They will be there through Saturday, after touring Belize and Jamaica.

Do you have USD 125 million hanging around? Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the USVI are up for sale for $125 million. The 5.8-mile property spans 2 islands with 6 beaches and comes complete with a library, movie theater, and even a Japanese bathhouse.

The US This Week Warned Americans To Reconsider Travel To the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana due to crime and COVID-19.

Grenada has lifted some restrictions under its Quarantine COVID Regulations. Effective April 4th, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers arriving in Grenada will not need to take any COVID-19 test prior to or upon arrival, fill out a health declaration form prior to or on arrival; and quarantine on arrival.

Caribbean Airlines will relaunch flights From Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad beginning May 20th. The nonstop flight from FLL to Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport takes about four hours. The route will operate twice weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Archipelago, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, has announced the expansion of its Cuban portfolio with the opening of the 600 room GRAND ASTON La Habana Hotel.

The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim returns this Sunday, March 27th as it turns 20. Beginning at Oualie Beach on Nevis and finishing at Cockleshell Beach on St. Kitts, swimmers cross the ‘Narrows’ between the two islands at a distance of 2.5 miles.

And In This Week’s Travel Deal … Royal Caribbean, is out with a promotion that brings free cruises for children up to the age ​of 12. The offer is available only through March 31st, for select sailings departing on or after June 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.