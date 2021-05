Using technology and AI to create 21st century brands is something Caribbean start-ups share with their American counterparts

CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021: Parkland Corporation, (”Parkland”, “We”, the “Company”, or “Our”) (TSX:PKI) held its annual General meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The Company is pleased to announce that all nine of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 2, […]