Caribbean Leaders Condemn Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine As Several Students Remain In Bomb Shelters

A dead body of a woman is seen at a destroyed school after it was allegedly targeted by Ukraine in Horlivka (Gorlovka) city of Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2022: Caribbean leaders and the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM), are among world leaders heaping condemnation on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The comments come as several Jamaican students studying in the Eastern European country now hide in bomb shelters.

Jamaica media reports that several of the Jamaican students who remain in Ukraine have left their homes and are now in a bomb shelter. A student, one of several who The Gleaner spoke with, confirmed this morning that the Jamaicans have formed a buddy system and have banded together in clusters amid expectations of airstrikes in their cities.

Nationwide News reported also that at least one Jamaican businessman and his family, William Massias, are now trying to make their way to the Polish border to get out of Ukraine.

A man looks at a hole in the ground in front of a destroyed school after it was allegedly targeted by Ukraine in Horlivka (Gorlovka) city of Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The news comes as Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, said the crisis in Eastern Europe is of great concern for global peace, prosperity and for timely and sustained economic recovery.

He chastised the Russian Government for compromising the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“Jamaica is consistent in its support for universal respect and adherence to the principles of international law, the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations. We, therefore, cannot support, and, in fact, we condemn the invasion of Ukraine,” Holness, speaking on Thursday afternoon at the groundbreaking ceremony for a police station in Stony Hill, St Andrew, said.

Employees clean Nazi swastika tags on the fence of the Russian consulate in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 25, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

Days earlier, the Jamaica Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said several students studying in Ukraine declined to use the government’s offer of assistance to help with air fare to return home.

In a statement, the foreign affairs ministry said it made a loan facility available to assist with airfare on February 12. However, the ministry says no student took up the offer.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strongly condemned the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation and called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country.

“The recognition by The Russian Federation of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” CARICOM said in a statement. “The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community.”

The body urged all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards a sustainable peace.

In Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said her government “firmly believes that a peaceful, negotiated, diplomatic approach which results in the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only approach consistent with the values of the United Nations and with international law. “

And Cayman Premier, Wayne Panton said “the Cayman Islands would prefer an urgent peaceful end to this situation. To us, war is not a viable solution. Indeed, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 16 calls, in part, for peace.”

In his statement, Panton referred to the “tremendous humanitarian cost” of war, stating that it is “usually the worst possible action and least effective option. It is unacceptable that lives of soldiers and civilians have already been lost as a result of this invasion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link in Moscow on February 25, 2022. (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds have already been reported killed in the bombings that Russia has waged on Ukraine to date. The Ukrainian president said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the end of the first day. Several countries have announced severe new sanctions, as Vladimir Putin remained resolute about his decision to invade. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said that he remained in the country despite rumors that he had fled and that despite his efforts the country should not expect help from abroad.

Ukrainian servicemen pick up the body of an Ukrainian man who was shot when a Russian armoured vehicle drove past him, on a sidewalk in the north of Kyiv on February 25, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)Women clear debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.Residents react after inspecting a fire damaged building following a blast at around 4 am during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A fire damaged building following a blast at around 4am during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.