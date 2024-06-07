Caribbean Immigrant Advocate Named Head Of NYC Mayor’s Office Of Nonprofit Services

News Americas, New York, NY, June 17, 2024: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the appointment of a Caribbean-born advocate, Johnny Celestin, as the executive director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Nonprofit Services. The appointment comes during National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the U.S.

Haitian American Johnny Celestin is now Executive Director Of the NYC Mayor’s Office Of Nonprofit Services

In his new role, the Haitian immigrant will lead efforts to engage and communicate with nonprofits, develop capacity-building programs to facilitate easier contracting with the city, and advance the recommendations of the Joint Task Force to Get Nonprofits Paid on Time.

“For nearly three decades, Johnny Celestin has led by example, advocating across multiple nonprofits to uplift those who need a helping hand, ensuring our social safety net catches New Yorkers most in need, and providing relief to those in his home country of Haiti,” said Mayor Adams. “In this new role, Johnny will use his expertise to help nonprofits continue to deliver compassion and care to New Yorkers across the five boroughs. Together, with government and nonprofits working together, we can work to build a better, stronger city.”

Celestin expressed his gratitude and commitment to the role, stating: “The nonprofit sector is critical for our city, providing essential services and enriching our communities. My experience fostering opportunity and advocating for equity at the New York City Mayor’s Office of Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses has prepared me for this exciting new challenge. Together, we can ensure the office fulfills its multifaceted mission head-on, including streamlining funding access for nonprofits, promoting equity, and maximizing community impact.”

Celestin brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience across various sectors, including his previous role at the New York City Mayor’s Office of Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. He has also worked with organizations such as the Robin Hood Foundation, Atlantic Philanthropies, and the Clinton Foundation. Celestin is currently a faculty member at the Studley Graduate Program in International Affairs. He was recently the executive director of the Future Leaders Foundation (FLF) and the Centre Haïtien du Leadership et de l’Excellence (CLE), a Haitian foundation focused on identifying, shaping, and connecting Haitian leaders to build a stronger and more equitable Haiti.

Before joining CLE, Celestin served as the deputy chief of staff for Haiti’s Minister of Planning, overseeing various special projects. He brings extensive leadership and international experience in administration, program management, change management, governance, leadership development, and community development. His diverse career includes roles at Accenture LLP, The Robin Hood Foundation, and The Clinton Foundation.

Celestin is also an entrepreneur, having founded several businesses and organizations, including The Black Pearl Café and 420Lenox LLC in Harlem, the Haiti Innovation Fund at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, the Center for Innovation and Management in Haiti, and Black Pearl Innovation S.A. in Haiti.

He holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from The New School University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Iona College. Celestin has also earned various certifications in Organizational Performance from Accenture, Leadership and Teamwork from MIT, New Communities Movement (Saemaul Undong) from Yeungnam University, and Community Development from Coady International Institute.

Celestin is a change maker, bridge builder, and engaged citizen passionate about social change and social justice. He serves on numerous boards, including CLE, SOIL (Sustainable Organic Integrated Livelihoods), and the advisory board for New School University’s Graduate Program of International Affairs (GPIA). He co-hosts Le Mo-Jo show, a weekly live show aiming to inform and engage the Haitian diaspora community.

Johnny Celestin is married to Leila and is the proud father of Jenna Emily.

Mayor Adams’ administration has made significant investments to support the city’s nonprofit sector, including a $741 million investment for human services workers employed by nonprofit organizations. The administration’s initiatives have unlocked over $6 billion for nonprofits and reformed discretionary contract processes to ensure timely payments.

With this appointment, Celestin is set to lead the Mayor’s Office of Nonprofit Services into a new era of collaboration and impact, supporting New York City’s nonprofits in their vital work for the community.

