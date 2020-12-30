Next Post

Latin America News - Venezuela Looks To Acquire 10 Million Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

Tue Dec 29 , 2020
Venezuela has signed a contract with Russia to acquire enough of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 10 million people in a first phase.

