Caribbean American Designers Shine As 2024 CFDA Award Winners
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 30, 2024: Two Caribbean American designers have made waves as top winners of the prestigious 2024 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, known as the Oscars of American fashion.
Raul Lopez of Luar, a Dominican American designer, took home the Accessories Designer of the Year award for the second time, honored at the event held in the Museum of Natural History on October 28th. Lopez, who grew up in Brooklyn to Dominican immigrant parents, launched his label in 2011, creating edgy takes on classic American sportswear that have captivated a dedicated fanbase. His studio is adorned with racks of bold designs and his signature briefcase-inspired “It” bag, which has become a standout in the fashion world.
Jamaican-born Rachel Scott, founder of Diotima, claimed the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award. Scott, who won CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year in 2023, founded Diotima in 2021 to bring together Caribbean artisanal traditions and urban haute couture. Diotima’s collections are crafted between Jamaica and New York, and Scott’s commitment to supporting Jamaican artisans shines through her designs, which emphasize craftsmanship and cultural storytelling.
The 2024 CFDA awards also featured a special tribute as the Board of Directors’ Tribute Award was renamed in honor of the late Isabel Toledo, an influential Cuban American designer celebrated for crafting Michelle Obama’s iconic 2009 inauguration look.