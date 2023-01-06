Careffe – Vieux Sucrieux Road Traffic Reduced To Single Lane Due To Failed Culvert – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that a section of the Careffe – Vieux Sucrieux Road has been reduced to one lane due to a failed culvert.

Non-residents are urged to avoid traversing this road if unnecessary.

Until further notice, heavy vehicles (trucks, goods vehicles, lowboys, coasters, heavy equipment) are prohibited from traversing the Careffe – Vieux Sucrieux Road.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

