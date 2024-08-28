Cardi B Welcomes 3rd Child As Offset Denies Bad Gyal Dating Rumors

Cardi B reportedly gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with estranged husband Offset who is dealing with mounting rumors about his romantic life.

Not only did Cardi B file for divorce from Offset earlier this year, but she also announced on August 1st that she was pregnant with her third child for the former Migos rapper. This would be her third time filing for divorce, but so far she had yet to show any signs of withdrawing her divorce docs.

According to AllHipHop, Cardi welcomed a baby girl on Saturday (September 7, 2024). The outlet reported that she announced her pregnancy at an advanced stage of her pregnancy. In her post on Instagram, she wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!”

Instagram

In the meantime, Offset is dealing with mounting rumors about his love life as reports surfaced claiming that he is currently dating Spanish singer/model Bad Gyal. The Atlanta rapper posed for a photo with the singer at NYFW leading some fans to speculate that the pair were doing a soft launch of their relationship.

However, Offset quickly shut down the rumor amid reports that he recently welcomed a baby girl with soon-to-be ex-wife Cardi B. The rapper shared a photo of himself with Anna Wintour on Twitter with a message, “I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way. I CAME ALONE [cap emoji].”

Bad Gyal has not responded to the rumors and instead shared one of the clips on her Instagram Story.

Cardi B and Offset have not addressed the reports of them welcoming their third child. The two came together recently to celebrate their son, Waves, birthday party marking the first time that the two were seen together since the start of the year. Both rappers shared clips from the lavish birthday bash showing a united front for their baby boy.

Tags: Bad Gyal, Cardi B, Offset